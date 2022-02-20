Pylon Finance Price Tops $23.95 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $351,598.19 and $83.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for $23.95 or 0.00061095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.60 or 0.06946638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,168.01 or 0.99899562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance was first traded on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

