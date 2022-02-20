Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Issued By William Blair

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Otis Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,525,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,744,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

