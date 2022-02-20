Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lowered by Analyst

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AtriCure in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

AtriCure stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,953,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 36.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

