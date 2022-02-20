Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Decreased by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.05.

JACK opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,700,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

