Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Issued By Truist Financial

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riley Exploration Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

REPX stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.