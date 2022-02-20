Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average is $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.