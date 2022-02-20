Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Increased by Truist Financial

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.11.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.
NYSE:MOH opened at $314.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $209.22 and a 1 year high of $328.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after buying an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.