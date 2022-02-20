Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Increased by Truist Financial

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.87.

NYSE:MOH opened at $314.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $209.22 and a 1 year high of $328.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after buying an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

