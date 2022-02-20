Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE QUAD opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.91. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 174,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

