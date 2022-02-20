Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$113.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.74 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. 624,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,286. Qualys has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

