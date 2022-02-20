Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

