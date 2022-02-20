Range Resources (RRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Range Resources by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Range Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.