Raymond James Lowers Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $5.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $5,414,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 24.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 58,975 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

