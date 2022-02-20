Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.68.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.28.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at C$770,575.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,463 shares of company stock worth $909,513.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.