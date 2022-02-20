Rayonier Inc. (RYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 31st

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Rayonier has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 180.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.2%.

NYSE RYN opened at $38.54 on Friday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

