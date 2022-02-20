Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Reach plc (LON:RCH) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 230.65 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 233.50 ($3.16). 879,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 680,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($3.20).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Reach from GBX 285 ($3.86) to GBX 265 ($3.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Reach alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £733.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 261.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.