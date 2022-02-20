Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 20,400 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Lindsay worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNN opened at $131.56 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

