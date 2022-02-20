Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 255,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,215,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Cognex stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.