Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.75% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PWOD opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $170.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.62. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.