Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 133.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 269,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $936,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 1,562,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,572,000 after buying an additional 53,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,876.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 201,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

