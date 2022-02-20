Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.83% of TransAct Technologies worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,734,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $619,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth $455,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TACT opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

TACT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $195,697 over the last three months. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.