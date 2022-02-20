Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Capital City Bank Group worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,661,000 after buying an additional 139,354 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 81,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

CCBG opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.70. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 15.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

