Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 849,918 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 849,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 11.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

