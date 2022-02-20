Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Arcosa as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 77.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,448,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of ACA opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

