Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $375.00

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 375 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 380 ($5.14), with a volume of 14437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.28).
The firm has a market cap of £271.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 723.15.
Renalytix AI Company Profile (LON:RENX)
