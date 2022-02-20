Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $375.00

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 375 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 380 ($5.14), with a volume of 14437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.28).

The firm has a market cap of £271.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 723.15.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

