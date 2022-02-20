Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 13.54% of Repay worth $282,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Repay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

RPAY stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

