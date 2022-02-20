Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.21-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.51 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.210-$3.300 EPS.

RGEN stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,001. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

