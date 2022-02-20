Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capstone Mining Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

CS opened at C$5.95 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.