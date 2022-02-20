Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.40 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $110,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

