Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02 to $1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ROIC stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 2,406,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

