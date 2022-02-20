Retirement Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGF stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.