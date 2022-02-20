Retirement Group LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 73,668 shares during the last quarter.

PCEF stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

