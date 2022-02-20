Retirement Group LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Retirement Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $72.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27.

