Reviewing Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 1 2 2 0 2.20 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlas presently has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Atlas.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 24.32% 13.31% 4.78% Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.65 billion 2.21 $192.60 million $1.27 11.55 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.30 $5.19 million ($2.04) -1.35

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

