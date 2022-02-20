Reviewing Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Flux Power -50.09% -87.33% -46.92%

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 205.45%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 366.93%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.59 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -47.82 Flux Power $26.26 million 1.56 -$12.79 million ($1.04) -2.47

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flux Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Flux Power on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.