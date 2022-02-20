Reviewing Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) & CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Persimmon alerts:

This table compares Persimmon and CapitaLand’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Persimmon $4.27 billion 2.46 $819.71 million N/A N/A CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A

Persimmon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CapitaLand.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Persimmon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Persimmon pays an annual dividend of $5.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Persimmon and CapitaLand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Persimmon 1 4 3 0 2.25 CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Persimmon has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Persimmon and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Persimmon N/A N/A N/A CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Persimmon beats CapitaLand on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.