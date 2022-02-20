Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.
