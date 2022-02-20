Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

