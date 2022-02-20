Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $429.44

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 429.44 ($5.81) and traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.41). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 455 ($6.16), with a volume of 58,612 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCDO shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.71) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £283.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 452.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 429.44.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

