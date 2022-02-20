Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $429.44

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 429.44 ($5.81) and traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.41). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 455 ($6.16), with a volume of 58,612 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCDO shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.71) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £283.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 452.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 429.44.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.