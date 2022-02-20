Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

RBA opened at $51.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

