Rivetz Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Rivetz has a market cap of $163,836.08 and $24.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rivetz Coin Profile

RVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

