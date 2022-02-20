Robert W. Baird Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $31.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $620.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

