Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.72% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.42. Roku has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

