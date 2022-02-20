Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 108.96% from the stock’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.77.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.42. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $580,380,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $148,330,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

