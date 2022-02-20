Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $440.33 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.98. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

