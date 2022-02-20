Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.57.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $93.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.