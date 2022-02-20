Roth Capital Upgrades Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to “Buy”

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.75. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.