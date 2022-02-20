Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 20,797 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.53% of Exponent worth $31,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,542,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Exponent by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 714.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

