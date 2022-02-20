Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 9,995 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $28,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 281.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.81. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.