Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $60,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

