Royal Bank of Canada Has $28.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM opened at $41.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.