Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.30. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $84.98 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

